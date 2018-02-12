Valentine’s Date Ideas

Shop N’ Date

Do you have trouble picking out an outfit for date night on Valentine’s Day? I know I sure do.Why don’t you go shopping with your significant other and pick out each other’s outfits! It’s a great way to bond and have a good laugh. You can make it silly and pick out funny outfits, or you can make fancy. You can also do it on any budget. For a low budget, you can go to your local thrift store. Blue: A Goodwill Boutique is an excellent low budget store to go shopping. After you go shopping, you can go out in the town in your new outfits!

Valentine’s Day: The Akron Way

There’s no place quite as intimate and romantic as the award-winning Luigi’s Restaurant. The kingpin of the up-and-coming Northside District, Luigi’s has been a staple of Akron culture for generations. In its long history of serving Akron’s number one pizza, celebrities of yesterday and today have passed through its doors to taste the tradition. This Valentine’s Day, make some great Akron memories with that special someone in your life over the finest Italian cuisine around. Be sure to arrive early and leave your credit card at home, it’s cash only.

Trecaso’s Mary Coyle

A great way to spend Valentine’s Day with your significant other is to share a huge showboat or banana bowl at Mary Coyle’s. Even in February, this ice cream will hit the spot. Mary Coyle’s has been an Akron staple for decades and aside from their delicious ice cream, they also have award-winning pizza and other Italian entrees to offer. If you don’t think you and your partner can finish one of the huge three-scoop banana bowls, maybe a milkshake with two straws is more your style. Either way, Mary Coyle’s is the perfect place to stop by for a Valentine’s Day date. For more information, call 330-253-1511.

Shop Local!

Akron and its surrounding communities are home to several diverse grocery store options. These can be a great way to cook a unique and tasty meal for that special someone. Local, ethnic grocery stores offer a set of more specialized options than your standard supermarket and DeVitis Italian Market is my go-to for special Italian meals. But Akron has many other options such as Mai’s Store, Asian Market, Family Groceries and San Miguel. All of these and more are great options if you want to look for local, specialty stores and cook something up for your significant other on Valentine’s Day.

Thank Goodness for Dollar Stores!

Forget all the romantic date night ideas, and whatever you do please don’t spend $20 on a red heart filled with chocolate. Save your money, and take a trip to your local dollar store Feb 15th to stock up on all the discounted Valentine’s chocolate. Buy an inexpensive bottle of wine to pair with your chocolates, pick up a movie from RedBox, go home and relax for the night. Single, or not you deserve this inexpensive night to celebrate Valentine’s Day!

Highland Theatre

Going to a movie is a classic Valentine’s Day date. The Highland Theatre not only offers cheap movie tickets ($5 all day, every day), it also offers a unique movie-going experience. The theatre has been a gem for the Akron community since 1938. Along with the cheap admission, the concession prices can’t be beaten. After going to the Highland Theatre, you could walk right next door to Mr. Zub’s to further complete your date night with yet another cheap Akron staple. For more information about the Highland Theatre, call 330-253-0100.

Happy Valentine’s Day from The Buchtelite!