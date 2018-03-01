Zips Drop Final Road Game to MAC Leaders

The Akron Zips dropped their final road game of the season to the recently crowned MAC champions, Buffalo Bulls. The final score was 80-68.

Leading the way for the Zips was Daniel Utomi, the sophomore forward gave the team 19 points on 50% shooting. Jimond Ivey also had a very complete game. He finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists on the night.

Malcolm Duvivier and Vershon Cotton also pitched in for the Zips. The duo combined for 23 points and five assists.

In the beginning of the game, the Zips appeared to be locked in. The Bulls held a one-point advantage before the Zips went on a 13-7 run, bringing their lead to seven points.

The hot shooting continued for the entire half as entering halftime the Zips held a 38-32 lead over the Bulls. This was done as the Zips shot 60% from the field and 53.8% from the three-point line.

The only thing stopping the Zips from taking a bigger lead was turnovers, as they committed 13 of them in the first half, and fouls. The Zips allowed the Bulls to have ten more attempts from the foul line.

It remained close for the duration of the second half, just as it did in the first. The game included 10 lead changes and seven ties.

With a little over six minutes to go, the game was once again tied, 60-60. This was before the Bulls looked to take control for the rest of the game. Eric Parrish had other plans as he hit a three-pointer to bring the Zips back within three points.

The emotion boiled over for Coach Groce as he was ejected from the game with 24.7 seconds left. This stemmed from the referees making controversial calls in the closing minutes. The Zips were down by nine when he was ejected.

The Bulls finished the game by sinking their free throws, and in doing so secured the one seed in the upcoming MAC tournament in Cleveland.

Leading the way for the Bulls was junior guard, CJ Massinburg. He poured in a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds. He received help as three other Bulls’ scored 14 points or more respectfully.

The Zips now move to 12-17 on the year and 5-12 in the conference. The Zips will have to make a quick turnaround as rival Kent State will be coming to James A. Rhodes Arena this Fri. March 2nd. The tip-off is set for 7 P.M. on ESPN3. For ticket information on this game, visit gozips.com.