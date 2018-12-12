UAkron App Now Available

Students can now download the UA Mobile app, available for most iOS and Android devices.

In November, The University of Akron launched their own app with capabilities beyond just Brightspace.

Through the app, students can view their class schedules, check their UA Gmail account, see a campus map and keep track of events happening on campus.

The app, UA Mobile, is free for download through Google Play and the App Store.

“Undergraduate Student Government got the process started last year when they noted that the prior app was limited in function and increasingly dated in its look and feel. They asked us to refresh the app,” Robert Kropff, Senior Director of Integrated Communication, said in an email.

Also available through the app is a faculty and staff look-up where students can find not only the email but also the phone number and office location of desired staff or faculty.

A great feature on the app is the map tab.

Through the map, students can see their own location noted by a blue dot and also red pinned locations around campus with their names. This is very helpful for new students who are not familiar with campus, or even current students who may have class in a different building next semester.

There is also a “Roo Express” tab, where students can see which routes are running in real time and estimated arrival times. This is very convenient for students as the weather gets colder.

Brightspace is fully compatible through the app.

Often times, if accessing Brightspace through a browser on your phone, it will not function properly. Now, students can use Brightspace through the app just as they would on their computer to check grades, participate in discussion posts, submit assignments and view course content.

Another source is the Library tab, where students can find scholarly sources for papers. Also, the “Computer labs” allows students can see all available computers on campus and their location.

Students can access all UA social media pages through the app by using the “Videos,” “Instagram,” and “Social Media” tabs. Many students may not be aware that UA’s social media accounts are active with frequent posts and helpful updates.

“In the future, students will be able to sign up for classes through the app and view their grades (and receive notification when grades are posted),” Kropff said.

There is also a feedback section where students can submit ideas on how to improve the app.

Download the app today for up-to-date resources.