Bechdel Film Fest to Host 48-Hour Filmmaker’s Challenge

BFF is hosting a film-making contest that invites experienced filmmakers and first-timers to join and create an original film within 48 hours from March 22-24.

The Bechdel Film Fest is hosting their first ever 48-hour filmmaker’s challenge where teams are challenged to make an original film within 48 hours, starting March 22 and screen it in front of other participants on March 24 at the Nightlight Cinema in Downtown Akron.

This is a free and friendly competition, where teams are competing for fun awards and possibly even the chance to screen their film during the Bechdel Film Fest on May 29-June 2.

“If you participated in these type of events before, you know how much fun it can be. If you’ve never done it before, this is the opportunity for you because we’ve made this especially accessible for first-timers,” project manager of BFF, Joanna Wilson, said in the most recent newsletter.

You don’t have to live in Akron to participate, but all who enter must attend the kick-off event on March 22 between 6-7:30 p.m. at the Nightlight. This is where required forms will be signed and teams will receive important information about the rules and requirements of the challenge.

Participants must drop off their film, in DVD format, no later than 7 p.m. on March 24 for the screening event at the Nightlight. Awards will be announced after all films have been viewed.

“We welcome teams and individuals to participate. We also welcome teens and teams with young people to give it a shot,” Wilson said.

Like any challenge or competition, there are many specific rules that must be followed. The official rules can be found on their website, but below are some of the ones that stand out.

No creative work can be done prior to the official time period. This must be an original film where all footage is shot during the time period, no stealing or recycling anybody else’s work.

Teams can be a minimum of one person with no set maximum. The minimum running time for each film is three minutes with a maximum of ten minutes.

At the kick-off event, teams will receive information about the required elements, which include at least one line of dialogue and a prop. Each film entry must also pass the “Bechdel Test,” meaning that there are at least two named female characters who talk to each other about something other than a man or boy.

They also ask that teams don’t distribute their films, online or otherwise, before the screening event deadline.