Police Search for Suspects, Offer Solutions Following Off-campus Robbery

An armed robbery took place off campus on March 5, around 10:30 p.m. The three victims were students at The University of Akron, two 20-year-old men and one 21-year-old man. The robbery took place in the 300 block of Sumner Street at the University Edge apartment complex.

Three men allegedly knocked on the door and pushed their way inside when one of the residents opened the door. One man was armed with a handgun. The robbers raided the apartment and took items of value including gaming devices, cell phones, wallets and a sum of cash according to an Akron Police Department report.

With University Edge being in close proximity to campus, some students have expressed concern; especially considering the victims in this crime are students are the University.

“Normally the areas closest to campus are the safest because there is more of a police presence,” Liz Decaro, a UA alum and Akron resident, said.

“I am so glad we are moving because Edge is right down the street,” Decaro posted on Facebook shortly after the news of the robbery broke.

“It certainly is scary,” Jessica Piekarz, a current UA student and Akron resident said. Piekarz lives near the scene and also happens to be the sister of a Buchtelite editor. “It makes me hyper-aware of my surroundings. I never answer the door unless I look who it is now.”

The Akron Police Department is still searching for suspects in that case. The suspects, according to a police advisory, are described as:

An African-American male; possibly 20 to 24 years old, 5’9″ and weighing between 170 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a green camouflage jacket with a face on the backside.

An African-American male; possibly 19 to 21 years old, 5’6″ and weighing 130 pounds. He was wearing a light blue track jacket and light blue pants.

An African-American male; possibly 20 to 24 years old, 5’9″ and weighing between 170 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.

For students and residents feeling on edge after this incident, The University of Akron Police Department has a webpage with safety tips for all living arrangements of University students.

Police suggest having a peephole installed in the front door to see visitors when they knock. UAPD discourages anyone from answering any unexpected knock at the door in the middle of the night. Another suggestion police offer is to leave a light on or have a TV or radio playing while no one is home. Experts say this makes it seem like people are home and will deter most criminals.

“We’ve seen the Off-campus Patrol people walk around in the evenings, UAPD drive around our street and there is one of those emergency phones with the blue light near my apartment,” Decaro said, explaining the police presence and safety precautions around her residence. “It is especially scary when something like this happens so close to UA.”

UAPD also offers free security audits of qualifying rental properties. The purpose of the audit is to establish whether or not the residence in question is as safe as it could be.

“Our officers will test the adequacy of your locking system; study all entry points and offer suggestions to improve their security and offer tips about exterior lighting and other tactics to deter would-be criminals,” the website reads.

If anyone would like to arrange an audit with University police, please call 330-972-5914. There is no better time for safety than the present.

University police can be reached via their non-emergency line, 330-972-2911 at any time. Of course, in the case of an emergency, it is best to call 911. UAPD and APD jointly patrol the residential neighborhoods immediately off campus.