National Museum of Psychology Features Historical Artifacts, Interactive Exhibits
The museum offered free admission on Sept. 21 as a way to invite the community to explore the history of understanding human experiences.
September 30, 2019
As an affiliate of the Smithsonian institution since 2002, the Cummings Center for the History of Psychology offered free admission to the National Museum of Psychology all day Sept. 21.
Featuring permanent exhibits with unique items on the history of psychology as a science, agents of social changes and a profession, the museum has something for all ages to explore and engage with.
According to the museum’s website, visitors can engage with different interactive exhibits on memory and personality, Stanley Milgram’s simulated shock generator and more artifacts from famous psychological experiments.
Sophomore Anna Windmill, an early childhood inclusive teacher preparation major, believes the museum is not only a great way for psychology students to learn more about how wide the field is, but also to bring awareness to different practices used in the past.
Currently, the special exhibit featured in the museum is “How Animal Subjects Shaped Psychology: A Student Exhibition.” Located on the fourth floor of the museum, the exhibit will run through Oct. 26 during regular hours.
The museum, located at 73 S. College St., is open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission costs are $10 for adults, $20 for families and $5 for children, those with a non-UA college ID and per person in groups with ten or more people. Those with a valid Zip Card or military ID enter for free.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Enrique Antonio is currently majoring in Communication with a focus in Public Relations at The University of Akron.
With a strong interest in both community engagement and campus-wide connections, his primary area of coverage is campus news and editorials. After graduating from UA, Enrique hopes to work for non-profit organizations, specifically running social media for LGBTQ+ youth outreach groups.
An Interesting Fact about Enrique:
Enrique's entire family lives out-of-state in Las Vegas, Nevada.
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.