Annual Adopt-a-Thon Weekend Expanded to Month Long ‘Dogtober’
As the tenth year of the annual fall adoption event, discounted adoption prices will run through Nov. 2.
October 8, 2019
“Dogtober,” a special adoption event hosted by Summit County, will run through Nov. 2 at the Summit County Animal Control Facility as an expansion of the annual fall adopt-a-thon event.
Throughout Dogtober, families will have the opportunity to adopt fully vetted animals; meaning blood work, flea treatments, spay/neuter, intestinal deworming and vaccinations have been completed, at discounted prices.
Typically, the regular adoption prices are $60 per cat and $94 per dog plus an $18 Summit County dog license. Now, the discounted adoption prices are $5 per cat and $25 per dog, with the price of the dog license included.
Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro and Fiscal Officer Kristen Scalise are the main sponsors from Summit County for this year’s Dogtober adoption event.
Executive Shapiro is excited to announce the expansion of the annual fall event as a way to help more families adopt loving pets and to make sure more animals find forever homes.
“The Division of Animal Control continues to demonstrate their commitment to animal care and adoption awareness,” Executive Shapiro said. “I encourage families in Summit County to fall in love with an animal and give it a forever home.”
According to a press release, those who adopt a dog will not only receive a 2019 dog license, but will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary 2020 dog license when they become available.
This is in accordance with Ohio law that states dog licenses must be renewed from Dec. 1 through Jan. 31 or within 30 days of a person getting a new dog. Additionally, puppies need to be licensed before they turn three-months-old.
Fiscal Officer Scalise said her office always enjoys working with the Division of Animal Control during the fall adoption event to provide families with a current dog license.
“A Summit County dog license will help them return home quickly if they are ever lost, stolen or run away,” Fiscal Officer Scalise said.
Along with the adoption of animals, individuals are encouraged to donate dog and/or cat food during Dogtober to the shelter for the animals that are housed there.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Megan Parker is currently majoring in Media Studies with a minor in Public Relations at The University of Akron.
An eight-time Best of SNO award winner, her primary areas of coverage include campus news, accessibility/disability awareness and event previews. After graduating from UA, Megan plans to become a reporter for a small-town newspaper before eventually becoming the Editor-in-Chief of her own publication.
An Interesting Fact about Megan:
Once, many years ago, Megan made a tire fall off...
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.