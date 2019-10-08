Annual Adopt-a-Thon Weekend Expanded to Month Long ‘Dogtober’

“Dogtober,” a special adoption event hosted by Summit County, will run through Nov. 2 at the Summit County Animal Control Facility as an expansion of the annual fall adopt-a-thon event.



Throughout Dogtober, families will have the opportunity to adopt fully vetted animals; meaning blood work, flea treatments, spay/neuter, intestinal deworming and vaccinations have been completed, at discounted prices.



Typically, the regular adoption prices are $60 per cat and $94 per dog plus an $18 Summit County dog license. Now, the discounted adoption prices are $5 per cat and $25 per dog, with the price of the dog license included.



Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro and Fiscal Officer Kristen Scalise are the main sponsors from Summit County for this year’s Dogtober adoption event.



Executive Shapiro is excited to announce the expansion of the annual fall event as a way to help more families adopt loving pets and to make sure more animals find forever homes.



“The Division of Animal Control continues to demonstrate their commitment to animal care and adoption awareness,” Executive Shapiro said. “I encourage families in Summit County to fall in love with an animal and give it a forever home.”

According to a press release, those who adopt a dog will not only receive a 2019 dog license, but will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary 2020 dog license when they become available.



This is in accordance with Ohio law that states dog licenses must be renewed from Dec. 1 through Jan. 31 or within 30 days of a person getting a new dog. Additionally, puppies need to be licensed before they turn three-months-old.



Fiscal Officer Scalise said her office always enjoys working with the Division of Animal Control during the fall adoption event to provide families with a current dog license.



“A Summit County dog license will help them return home quickly if they are ever lost, stolen or run away,” Fiscal Officer Scalise said.



Along with the adoption of animals, individuals are encouraged to donate dog and/or cat food during Dogtober to the shelter for the animals that are housed there.