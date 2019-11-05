UA Student Team Wins Third Consecutive Insurance Collegiate Challenge

For the third straight year, students from The University of Akron Risk Management and Insurance degree program won the Insurance Collegiate Challenge.



This challenge introduces students to different roles in the insurance industry and simulates obstacles found in the real-world of the industry. Additionally, students build their professional network and resume.



According to a UA press release, students’ abilities in strategic planning, decision-making, collaboration and other key skills for a successful insurance company are put to the test.



Other universities that were competing against UA included Bowling Green State University, Franklin University, Shawnee State University and a team of students from Ohio Dominican University and Urbana University.



The UA team of five students, was led by advisors Dr. Jill Bisco, assistant professor of finance; Dr. Jinjing Wang, assistant professor of finance; and Suzanne Gradisher, J.D., M.Tax., M.B.A., associate professor of business law.



During the competition, UA students Tyler Hornbeck, Rebecca Matty, Nicholas Milich, Zachary Nolan and Kyle Whyte finished first in the regional section on Oct. 25 before going to Franklin University on Oct. 26 for the state finals.

Dr. Bisco said she was beyond proud of the students and the amount of work they put into this competition.



“What a great way to demonstrate the strength of our RMI program and our students,” Dr. Bisco said.



Dr. James Thomson, professor and chair of the Department of Finance, gave a special thanks to all the leaders of the team for their contributions to the success in this year’s collegiate challenge.



“Not only is this an accomplishment in its own right, it [also] marks the third straight year we have won the competition,” Dr. Thomson said. “It is a real testament to the students and to the program leadership of Jill Bisco.”