Akron Art Museum Invites Community Members to Explore the Moon Through New Exhibit

From Nov. 9 through March 15, 2020, the Akron Art Museum will display its newest exhibition “The Distance of the Moon.”



According to a press release from the museum, the exhibit will feature images of the moon taken by NASA, contemporary artworks and historic prints.



Annie Wischmeyer, the museum’s curator of collections, said this exhibit blends fact with fiction and explores ways science and art mutually inform each other.



Works featured will include Nancy Graves’ film on surface textures and sonic space, as well as James Turrell’s transformation of a dormant volcano into a tool with which to explore the moon.

Additionally, the exhibit will feature an original edition of “The Moon Museum,” a ceramic tile that traveled to the moon with the Apollo 12 mission.



Other artwork that will appear in the exhibit includes images from six artists, including Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg, Claes Oldenburg, Forrest Myers, David Novros and John Chamberlain.



“Long before man set foot on the moon, artists and authors were imagining the methods we might use to get there and what we might find,” Wischmeyer said.



According to the press release, the display of photographs of the moon’s surface paired with creative interpretations of the lunar body in “The Distance of the Moon” intend to portray its influence on both artistic and scientific endeavors.



A free tour of the exhibit and talk with Jade Dellinger, director of the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at Florida Southwestern State College will take place on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m.



Registration for this event is required.