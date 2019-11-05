Akron Art Museum Invites Community Members to Explore the Moon Through New Exhibit
The museum’s upcoming exhibit “The Distance of the Moon” will feature works that display the moon’s influence on creativity and scientific findings.
November 5, 2019
From Nov. 9 through March 15, 2020, the Akron Art Museum will display its newest exhibition “The Distance of the Moon.”
According to a press release from the museum, the exhibit will feature images of the moon taken by NASA, contemporary artworks and historic prints.
Annie Wischmeyer, the museum’s curator of collections, said this exhibit blends fact with fiction and explores ways science and art mutually inform each other.
Works featured will include Nancy Graves’ film on surface textures and sonic space, as well as James Turrell’s transformation of a dormant volcano into a tool with which to explore the moon.
Additionally, the exhibit will feature an original edition of “The Moon Museum,” a ceramic tile that traveled to the moon with the Apollo 12 mission.
Other artwork that will appear in the exhibit includes images from six artists, including Andy Warhol, Robert Rauschenberg, Claes Oldenburg, Forrest Myers, David Novros and John Chamberlain.
“Long before man set foot on the moon, artists and authors were imagining the methods we might use to get there and what we might find,” Wischmeyer said.
According to the press release, the display of photographs of the moon’s surface paired with creative interpretations of the lunar body in “The Distance of the Moon” intend to portray its influence on both artistic and scientific endeavors.
A free tour of the exhibit and talk with Jade Dellinger, director of the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at Florida Southwestern State College will take place on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Registration for this event is required.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Jessica Ricks is an Accounting major with minors in Child and Family Development at The University of Akron.
With a passion for both business and the arts, Jessica plans to cover local entertainment events and increase visibility of small businesses in the Akron area to UA students. Upon her graduation in December 2019, Jessica will begin a career in public accounting and the process of sitting for the CPA exam.
An Interesting Fact about Jessica:
Jessica is notorious for her endless love of The...
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.