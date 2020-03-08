Turning Point USA Teaches Students Fiscal Responsibility, Activism On Campus

Created in 2012, Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is a non-profit organization that aims at teaching students the importance of free markets, capitalism and financial responsibility.



The University of Akron’s chapter of TPUSA, which meets on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union, is one of over 1,500 campus chapters across the nation.



Sophomore Alex Mortensen, an aerospace systems engineering major, said a large part of the weekly meetings is discussing current issues in the world.



“Since the organization is non-partisan, you get to hear all sorts of different opinions,” Mortensen said. “In a politically charged environment we have right now, it can be very refreshing to be in a place where people actually listen to each other.”



Not only does this organization offer meeting opportunities for students, but it also provides them with a chance to network with influential people in the field of politics.

Freshman Sophia Fisher, president of UA’s TPUSA and a political science major, said her favorite speaker so far was David Conte from the National Rifle Association.



In addition to opportunities on campus, TPUSA has events outside of campus where students can network, learn about politics both in and outside their community, as well as much more.



One of these events includes the Student Action Summit (SAS).



The 2019 SAS was held in West Palm Beach Florida and featured speakers such as TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk, Senator Ted Cruz, and President Donald J. Trump.



Fisher was able to attend the 2019 SAS and feels she learned a lot about different leadership styles from all the speakers involved.



“Not only did our group get to hear from amazing speakers, but we got the chance to network too,” Fisher said. “I can definitely say that I have grown a lot more in my understanding of politics after joining Turning Point USA.”



UA graduate student Robby Gray believes students should join TPUSA in order to gain an objective view of the government and new experiences in politics.



For those who are interested in joining UA’s TPUSA, you can contact Fisher by email for more information.