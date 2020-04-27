Psychology Student Organization’s Road to Success Halted by Coronavirus

Have you heard of Psi Chi? If not, you’re not alone. In past years, Psi Chi has not been a well-known organization around campus, according to its President, Kayla Maximovich.



The Psi Chi student chapter at The University of Akron is a National Honor Society in Psychology that encourages, stimulates and maintains excellence in scholarships and advances the science of psychology.



New to the role as President, Maximovich was inspired to revamp the organization by one of her professors and director of Psi Chi, Dr. Charles Waehler.



They built a team of officers who put together a plan of events and activities to do for the year.



So far, things have gone well. While the group began the year with one active member, the chapter now has 30 active members. Psi Chi also implemented a number of events and activities this year.



In the Fall semester, they participated in the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Walks. In October, they hosted a Curriculum Vitae event, and in February, Psi Chi held a research night and invited the entire psychology department.



After several successful events, Maximovich said they hosted an induction celebration, since there has not been a ceremony in several years.



With all the plans Psi Chi had, it felt like they were thriving. Then this March, the coronavirus shutdown the University.



“All of the events we were organizing have been canceled. It is difficult knowing how hard the officers have been working to pull everything off and see it canceled anyways,” Vice President Lauren Knight said.



Psi Chi officers had planned to go to the Midwestern Psychological Association Conference in Chicago this April. The conference includes people presenting research, workshops and discussion groups. Due to the coronavirus, the event is now canceled.



“My hope for the chapter is once the coronavirus has passed that trips and plans can still be carried out,” Maximovich said.



Although the coronavirus has created some problems for Psi Chi, several officers are still able to look back at all the benefits the chapter has brought them.



“While it is quite the bummer, our health is most important, and Psi Chi will still be here after this all passes,” Psi Chi Treasurer Emma Griffith said.



To become a member, fill out an application located online. Applications can also be found in the mail room or hallway bulletin board in the Psychology department on the third floor. When completed, place it in the Psi Chi mailbox.



For more information, visit http://www3.uakron.edu/psychology/psichi/membership.html.