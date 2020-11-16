‘Suffrage: Inequality. Persistence. Justice.’ In Emily Davis Gallery

Premiering near the centennial anniversary of The 19th Amendment, the Emily Davis Gallery’s Latest Exhibition seeks to honor women involved in the suffragette movement.



The exhibit, titled ‘Suffrage: Inequality. Persistence. Justice.’ opened on Oct. 20 and is available to the public until mid-December.



Two Myers School of Art alumni, Shani Richards and Amber Anderson, are featured in the exhibition alongside regional artists April Bleakney, Elizabeth Emery, Corrie Slawson, Adrienne Slane and Rebekah Wilhelm.



According to the press release, Anderson’s contribution to the exhibit are photographic pieces that document Ohio-based suffrage sites and their histories.



Richards contributed a series of brooms that seek to disrupt racial hierarchy using hair as a metaphor for perceived racial difference.



In honor of the late associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Richards, also a metalsmith, created a collar in her honor for the exhibit.



‘Suffrage: Inequality. Persistence. Justice.’ was created in partnership with ​Linda Bussey, Director of Hower House Museum; Professor Mary E. Triece, Ph.D. of UA’s School of Communication; and Associate Professor of Instruction of the Women’s Studies Program Associate Professor Kara M. Kvaran, Ph.D.



Other contributors of the exhibit are the National First Ladies Library, Alison Caplan and Michelle Gullion.



Dr. Triece, who also acts as the Director of the Women’s Studies Program at UA, was contacted by one of the event coordinators to ask for assistance in creating the text that accompanies each piece in the exhibition.



According to Dr. Triece, ‘Suffrage: Inequality. Persistence. Justice.’ is important in relation to the social context it provides, especially in light of the upcoming election.



She said that it is “important in establishing the impressive and fierce history of women’s struggles for the vote.”



All exhibitions and events are free and open to the public.



On Oct. 22 at 6 p.m., an online broadcast called, “UA Connections Series: Suffrage: Inequality. Persistence. Justice.” was held and another online broadcast called, “UA Connections Series: Female Artists Respond to the Women’s Movement” was held on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.



Located in Folk Hall, the Emily Davis Gallery is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.



Partial access to the gallery will be held on Tuesday and Thursday. The lower gallery is closed after 2 p.m.



Social distancing, facial coverings and additional guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control must be followed while in the gallery.