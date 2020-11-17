Line Dancing with JustUs Provides Unique Opportunity to be Active During COVID-19
November 17, 2020
Editor’s Note: This article is the third in a mini-series on interactive and safe activities people can participate in during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The Downtown Akron Partnership partnered with the JustUs Line Dance Crew for an hour-long line dancing class at Lock 3 every Thursday in October from 6 to 7 p.m.
The dance class was open to the public and free for all participants, with no limit to the number of participants. Free parking was also available in the State Street Parking Garage for participants.
Those who like to watch the dancing, and others were encouraged to bring lawn chairs to relax and watch the class with social distancing requirements.
“Social distancing is strongly enforced. Masks are required upon entry to the park but can be removed while dancing,” Carmen D. Payne, co-founder of JustUs LDC, said.
Some of the COVID-19 regulations enforced included masks required when not dancing and dancers were spaced six feet apart. Participants also had to agree to the Liability Waiver and COVID-19 Liability Waiver either online or in-person for contact tracing purposes.
JustUs LDC provides an exciting and fun atmosphere during their traditional style line dance classes taught by seasoned dancers. The organization promotes awareness of healthy living and the excitement dancing can bring through their line dancing.
On top of the events held at Lock 3, JustUs LDC also hosts classes and workshops at various venues. These are for dancers with different levels of experience or those looking for an interesting workout.
“Once we are able to resume our regular classes, they are also free with the exception of our monthly workshops and our annual event in April,” Payne said.
The JustUs LDC mission statement, “Keeping Akron Healthy One Dance at a Time,” was still greatly reflected through their use of COVID-19 guidelines and engaging line dance routines safely.
To learn more about JustUs line dancing events, click here.
Mckenzie Uhrig is currently majoring in Fashion Merchandising with a minor in Marketing at The University of Akron. After graduating from UA, Mckenzie hopes to work her way up to an Editor’s position at an established fashion magazine.
An Interesting Fact about Mckenzie:
Mckenzie has a pet rabbit named Nestor (Nessy), while her younger sister, Jasey, has a pet rabbit named Lola (Nestor's sister). The rabbit duo can often be seen cuddling and racing each other during their walks.
Connect with...
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.