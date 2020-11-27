Stan Hywet’s ‘Deck the Halls 2020: A Very Merry Christmas’ Following COVID-19 Guidelines

This year, Stan Hywet is hosting its annual “Deck the Halls” event on Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 3-6, 10-23 and 26-30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with new safety protocols to follow COVID-19 guidelines.



Tickets must be purchased in advance online or by calling the Stan Hywet ticket office at 330-315-3287 and sales close at 4pm on the each day of the event.



Sunday through Thursday cost $14 for adult members, $18 for adult nonmembers, $6 for member youth and $7 for non-member youth. Friday through Saturday cost $16 for adult members, $22 for adult non-members, $ 7 for youth members, and $9 for non-members youth. Children five and under are free. College students with valid student IDs receive youth prices.



Stan Hywet is one of Akron’s first and largest national historic landmarks. With the crest above the entryway featuring the motto Non Nobis Solum, “Not for Us Alone,” the Manor House welcomes guests today in similar fashion to the past.



According to Sean M. Joyce, President and Executive Director of Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, this year’s “Deck the Halls’ theme is “A Very Merry Christmas,” with decorations such as elves, snowmen and nutcrackers, as well as 1.2 million lights.



“It is a bit different this year to ensure everyone’s safety, but the heart of the event — a memorable evening with family at spectacular Stan Hywet during the holiday season — is still in place.” Joyce said.



The event features a first-floor tour of the Manor House, socially distanced Santa visits, animated shop windows and a Christmas tree in the Courtyard as the centerpiece. The gardens are decorated with lights choreographed to music and the Playgarden is decorated as the Gingerbread Lane filled.



Café items from Molly’s Café will be available in the Courtyard at the Salty Reindeer and Gingerbread Hut. Molly’s Shop will also be open for purchase of holiday gifts, decorations and apparel. The Corbin Conservatory will be open for the holiday plant sale and restrooms only.



Face masks must be worn throughout the event and are required inside all buildings. There will be a limited number of people allowed inside the buildings at one time. For pictures with Santa there will be plexiglass in place to ensure the safety of all parties.