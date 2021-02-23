Nomz Sandwich Shop Experiences Success through COVID-19

Local sandwich shop Nomz faced challenges due to COVID-19 but was strengthened with love from the community.

Are you looking for a new restaurant with vegan options and locally sourced ingredients?

In 2018, Kassandra Morrison was self-employed with her first business which brought her to Northside Marketplace. While Morrison worked the front desk, she noticed a trend of people looking for somewhere to get lunch. After convincing her fiancé Sam Lavictoire, they opened Nomz and it has been a hit ever since.

The engaged couple have been dating for over a decade and Lavictoire has experience from working in kitchens.

Nomz has a bar and a Treatery and is located inside of the Northside Marketplace at 21 Furnace St. Suite 404, Akron, Ohio 44308. They opened their sandwich shop in November of 2019.

Nomz hours are Tuesday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The bar is open Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Treatery is open Tuesday – Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There is a late-night food menu available Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Curbside and pickup options are also available.

Unfortunately, when COVID-19 hit back in March Nomz had to temporarily close the shop. They were able to reopen in June with completely new systems.

“Upon reopening, we were welcomed arms open by the community and saw success,” Morrison said. “Now it’s a constant wave but by adapting we’ve been able to make the best of it.”

Nomz works with 22 Exchange and The Depot apartments and this helps bring in many UA students. They’re now working on trivia Wednesday’s and planning more events for spring and summer.

The first trivia Wednesday will be March 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will happen biweekly after that.

“Very good food and drinks, such a cute little spot, I recommend it to anyone who likes great quality food and service.” Josh Verbitsky, a Nomz customer said.

Nomz offers free internet and has a coffee and cocktail bar that is perfect for students to study and do homework.

In the kitchen, they only use locally sourced ingredients. This means their menu changes seasonally, four times a year to ensure they’re serving the highest quality product. They also have plenty of vegan options.

Currently, the most popular menu item is the avocado and black bean sandwich. This sandwich is oven roasted turkey, fresh avocado, local hydroponic tomato, cilantro, arugula, and their house-made jalapeño black bean hummus on locally made multigrain bread.

Not only are their ingredients locally sourced, but so is their merchandise. They have merchandise available for purchase on their website and in-store. Their merch is locally screen printed by Micah Kraus. They can be found on Instagram @genarticle.