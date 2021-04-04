UA’s Graphic Design Seniors Present ‘Unmuted’

“Unmuted” Portfolio Exhibition is open to the public from April 5–16, 2021 at The Myers School of Art, Emily Davis Gallery. Walk-ins are welcome, but scheduled time slots guarantee no waiting in line when you arrive.

COVID-19 has created challenges for the 31 graduating graphic design students at The University of Akron (UA). Despite those challenges, the class of 2021 came together to create a showcase for their joint portfolio.

Opening on April 5., the show is held in the Emily Davis Gallery and contains a collection of work that varies from each student and is a summation of four intense years of study.

“Unmuted” contains print-based, web and interface design, along with illustration, photography and videography.

Due to the corona virus pandemic, people used to face to face interaction in work and school settings had to learn how to use video conference software to communicate. The theme of the show evolved from a phrase that has become synonymous with that reality, “I think you are muted…”

These intrepid students make the declaration that they have adapted and are well prepared to work in this new reality.

In keeping with safety protocols, these innovative thinkers designed their show in a way that allows viewers to interact with the collection without having to physically touch it. Student portfolios are displayed in the gallery with an accompanying scannable QR Code available for visitors to view student’s complete collection of work online.

“These students are resilient, resourceful and ready to take on the world. I’m so proud of how far they’ve come since their first semesters here. This exhibition is a testament to their flexibility, grit and creativity!” Melissa Olson, manager of student affairs said.

Visit the show’s website to schedule a time to visit: 2021.uakrondesign.com.

For more information visit the creators of “Unmuted” on Facebook or Instagram.

Located in Folk Hall, the Emily Davis Gallery is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Partial access to the gallery will be held on Tuesday and Thursday. The lower gallery is closed after 2 p.m.

Social distancing, facial coverings and additional guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control must be followed while in the gallery.