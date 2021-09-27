UA’s Fashion Trendsetters

his is an introduction to an upcoming Buchtelite spotlight column highlighting unique and fashionable outfits worn by University of Akron students and faculty on campus. Students and faculty can email their submissions to [email protected] to be featured in the column.

The Zips are back on campus (mostly) for 2021’s fall semester and, for some, it’s their first semester of in-person instruction. With classes being back in-person students and faculty get to interact with each other face-to-face on campus once again. Through the pandemic, interactions have been limited to the virtual sphere, giving people no incentive to get dressed (or wear anything other than sweatpants). Many students and faculty at UA experienced this when classes went online. Being back in the classroom means students and faculty are dressing for class and showing off their unique styles again. To showcase these quirky styles, The Buchtelite will be running a column spotlighting one student or faculty member’s outfit of the day.

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic altered the way everyone interacts in person; especially how students and faculty can interact. Fashion offers a neutral space for diverse groups to come together and collectively share cultural experiences. Fashion has been an important outlet for people across the world to communicate their individuality. The impact of this method of communication has only grown through our need to stay at a safe six-foot distance during the pandemic. Clothing can express different thoughts, opinions, beliefs, or ideals based on how it’s styled. Everyone has their own distinct style; this column allows students and faculty to exhibit their style and how it’s evolved and adapted through the pandemic.

Students and faculty members are encouraged to participate in the “UA’s Trendsetters” column here at The Buchtelite to showcase their fashion sense and share how fashion helped them through the pandemic. Students and faculty can email their submissions to [email protected] to be featured in the column!