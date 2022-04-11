Two College of Business Assistant Professors are Accelerating Student Learning

March marked Women’s History Month with the celebration of International Women’s Day’s on March 8. However, it is important to continue celebrating successful women faculty members at The University of Akron.

This piece profiles Dr. Sydney Chinchanachokchai and Dr. Alexa Fox, who are both Assistant Professors of Marketing in the College of Business. These two educators are passionate about research and inspiring future generations through education.

Fox’s path of success began at The University of Akron, where she earned her B. S.B.A. in International Business and M.B.A. in Strategic Marketing. She continued her journey to the University of Memphis, where she earned her Ph.D in Business Administration.

“It is truly a privilege for me to teach students at UA, since I sat in their same desk as a student myself and to see them grow in their professional journeys during their time in the Department of Marketing,” Fox states.

Fox considers her mother’s unconditional love and encouragement toward fulfilling her potential as the key to her success.

“Even if the road was long, she and my father always wanted to make sure we strived to do our best and this is a lesson I hope to pass on to my children, too.” Fox says.

Chinchanachokchai’s academic journey started at Thammasat University in Thailand where she earned her B.B.A. She continued her education in the U.S. at the University of Illinois where she obtained her M.B.A and Ph.D.

“My parents did not have much when they grew up but they went to college and worked very hard to build their own business,” Chinchanachokchai states.

“Thus we were taught that education is the best way to move up the social and economic ladder and that we had to strive for the highest education we could get.”

Since English is not Chinchanachokchai’s first language, becoming a professor at an American university was not an easy task. Nevertheless, Chinchanachokchai is a goal-oriented person. She grew up in a culture that favored sons, but her mother and grandmother taught her how to be strong, independent, hardworking and goal-oriented to diverge from society’s expectations.

“Women can play multiple roles in society, not only being moms or wives,” Chinchanachokchai says. “They can be thought leaders and influencers.”

Research is a passion for both individuals. Fox’s research focus is online privacy and “sharenting,” which is when mothers sometimes place their children’s privacy and safety at risk by posting their children’s information on social media. Chinchanachokchai’s focus, meanwhile, is on Consumer Psychology. She presents her findings on healthy consumption among vulnerable populations at academic conferences worldwide and is an author of many well-known publications.

Fox and Chinchanachokchai both found inspiration from strong female role models within their families and hope to inspire future generations with what they have learned on their journey.

Fox states, “My advice is to give yourself grace as you navigate stressful situations and don’t hesitate to ask for advice from those who have gone through it before you. Also realize that what works for you might be different from someone else, so don’t be afraid if your path looks a little different than the rest.”

Chinchanachokchai says, “I learned that failure is the best teacher and it helps you grow. I used to be afraid of taking on new challenges or trying new things because I was afraid of failures. However, I learned that without taking on a new challenge and, hence, possible failures, there is no improvement and I just stand still.”