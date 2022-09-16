Handshake Offers Northeast Ohio Regional Virtual Interview and Exploration Day for Students and Alumni of All Majors

Attendees will explore 200 employers and available opportunities for internships, co-ops, and more on September 21, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Handshake, an online recruiting platform for higher education students and alumni, is hosting a Northeast Ohio Regional Virtual Interview and Exploration Day for students and alumni of all majors on September 21, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Registration is required to attend online through the Handshake website or app.

The event will provide students and alumni of all majors with the opportunity to explore various internships, co-ops, and full-time positions from 200 different employers. Students and alumni can view the employers now through Handshake to see who will be attending.

Employer representatives will be available for 10-minute introductory interviews and 30-minute exploratory sessions where attendees will learn more about available opportunities and positions.

Erin Liggett, Assistant Director for the Office of Career Services & Student Employment encourages students to take advantage of the services their office provides to get ready for the event.

“Mock interviews can be completed both in person, and virtually, through our Career Services & Student Employment office to prepare students to communicate with employers,” Ligget said.

Some of the things Career Services assists with during mock interviews are practicing elevator pitches and advancing conversations. The office also offers assistance with resumes.

Although the event is virtual, attendees are expected to dress in business-professional style and have their resume available for employers. To make a resume available on Handshake, Career Services suggests setting it to “public” instead of “private” on the profile so others may view it.

For questions regarding the event, contact Career Services and Student Employment at (330) 972-7747 or [email protected].