Explore Downtown Akron at Fall Fest Saturday, Oct. 22

Downtown Akron Partnership is hosting this free community-based event to showcase the neighborhood, residents, businesses and public spaces.

Downtown Akron Partnership (DAP) is partnering with local businesses to host a fall-themed event in the heart of downtown Akron, this Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 – 7p.m. “Fall Fest” is open to the public and has activities for all ages.

“It’s not just a fun thing to do: we want to give our community a sense of ownership over downtown Akron, and let everyone know that they are welcome and necessary, and that downtown has the space to hang out and do great stuff, and have great experiences,” Dominic Caruso, Communication Director of DAP, said.

Caruso has worked alongside his colleagues to plan and promote Fall Fest to the community.

The evening features many free activities including trick-or treat stations, a photobooth, pumpkin decorating, face painting, a roaming magician and a fire pit lounge. A local band, Mo’ Mojo, will be performing throughout the evening.

Those willing to spend a little money can enjoy local craft brews and specialty beverages and wares from Totally Baked Pizza, Lepley & Co. flowers, Essential Dipped Delights desserts and Bereka Coffee.

Activities and vendors will take place from 5 – 7 p.m. Afterwards, beginning at 7 p.m., there will be a live showing of Hocus Pocus, a 90s fantasy comedy movie.

DAP is excited for this event because it appeals to a wide audience. Kids and families can stop by for trick or treating and face painting and adults can enjoy live music and watch a nostalgic film. Fall Fest has plenty to offer to college students as well.

“Fall Fest is a good night for UA students to come out because 1. It’s super close to campus and easy to get to; 2. It’s a cheap night out—free music, free movie, free photobooth, inexpensive (and delicious) food and beverages; 3. Most importantly, it’ll be FUN, which is always in demand,” said Caruso.

For those that live further from campus, free transportation is provided. Akron METRO RTA is offering free fixed-route fares to and from the event to riders who show the Event Flyer to the driver. Metro routes and times can be found at akronmetro.org.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their “Fall in Love with Downtown Akron” passport for a chance to win prizes. Information on the passport can be found at downtownakron.com/explore/fall-in-love-with-akron.

More Upcoming Downtown Akron Partnership Events

The following evening, Oct. 23 the DAP is hosting another event in conjunction with Indian, Nepali and Bhutanese communities in Akron. The Downtown Akron Diwali Festival celebrates Diwali, the Festival of Lights, a major festival celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and other individuals. The festival will feature food, art, lights, music and traditional dances.

Then, on Saturday, Nov. 5, DAP will be back with a “Gilmore Girls” themed event, the “Smells Like Snow Coffee Festival.” More information about both upcoming events is available at the DAP website, downtownakron.com.