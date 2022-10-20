Advance Your Career Readiness Skills at a UA Fall 2022 Professional Etiquette Presentation

Career Services & Student Employment holds three free hour-long presentations for students on Nov. 4 and 9.

The UA Career Services & Student Employment is hosting its Fall 2022 Professional Etiquette Presentations in person on Friday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to noon in the Student Union Ballroom, and virtually, Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3 p.m. All students are welcome.

The first 100 students who attend the in-person session will receive a free padfolio, which they can take along to interviews or networking opportunities to take notes and bring resumes in style.

Giving away padfolios fits in well with the core mission of the Career Services staff.

“Our main goal is to help students and alumni explore and reach career goals, while providing connections to employers,” Dani Pariano, Associate Director of Career Services & Student Employment, said. “It is always a fun event, and it is great to answer students’ questions about etiquette and professionalism.”

Pariano has planned and coordinated this event to help students understand how to act in different settings and prepare for life-long success.

During the Professional Etiquette Presentation, the Career Services team will share tips on appropriate dress, professional correspondence, social media etiquette and event preparation. Basic table manners and dining during a business meeting will be covered as well.

During COVID-19, Etiquette Presentations were held virtually, which some students enjoyed.

“Personally, I enjoy the virtual experience,” Alyssa Alexsonshk, a fourth year Marketing and Public Relations double major, said, of her attendance of this event in past years. “I am a commuter with a moderately long drive to The University of Akron, which can sometimes pose a challenge for me for ease of access.”

Offering a variety of options for attendance helps to ensure that a wide range of students can participate. This year, there are three opportunities to attend.

For those who are glad to be back in person, an in-person session is available on Friday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to noon in the Student Union Ballroom. Check-in begins at 10:45 a.m.

For students unable to attend in-person, two virtual presentations will be held on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to noon and again from 2 to 3 p.m.

Regardless of how students attend, they stand to benefit according to Alexsonshk.

She said that she has worked with some wonderful people from UA Career Services and that they are a highly valuable asset for students to utilize.

“I believe everyone can benefit from attending professional development events such as this workshop,” she said. “No matter what point a person might be at in their career, it’s always good to have an open mind to learn new skills or brush up on the ones they might already have.”

Students can register for any of the three sessions on Handshake at uakron.joinhandshake.com.

To learn more about the services offered by Career Services & Student Employment, visit uakron.edu/career/.