Akron Zoo Wild Lights Celebrates with Goodies, Santa, Music and More, Nov. 25 – Dec. 30

The Akron Zoo is kicking off their Wild Lights celebration this week, Nov. 25-27. The event will run Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-23, and Dec. 26-30. All dates will take place from 5 – 9 p.m.

Over one million Wild Lights will be visible at the celebration, featuring the Holly Jolly Hillside with lighted trees synchronized to music, and the Rockin’ Lighted Spectacular- an animated wall of lights set to holiday music.

Dazzling light shows aren’t the only festivities guests can look forward to.

Goodies for all guests such as s’mores and other treats can be found at Mrs. C’s Sweets. Guests who are 21 and older can enjoy adult jolts (an alcoholic add-in for hot chocolate) and beer.

Fun photo-ops throughout the Akron Zoo will be available, and guests will be able to take pictures with holiday characters: Ollie the Elf (Dec. 2-4, 9-11, 16-18, and 23), and The Grinch and Frosty (Dec. 19-23).

Guests can visit with Santa Claus through Dec.23, and guests who visit on Dec. 10 can enjoy on-site ice carving by Elegant Ice Creations.

Holiday carols performed by local talent will be heard throughout December. The Performers at Wild Lights 2022 will include Mogadore High School Choir (Dec. 2), Akron Trombone Choir (Dec. 3), Weathervane Playhouse “Elf the Musical” (Dec. 4), Coventry High School (Dec. 9), Firestone High School Madrigal’s (Dec. 10), Miller South Choir/Chamber Choir (Dec. 16), and Vocal Jazz (Dec. 18).

Tickets can be purchased online through the Akron Zoo Wild Lights webpage, as well as in person upon arrival; prices vary.

Tickets can be purchased online. Tickets for member adults are $11 online, and $14 at the door. Tickets for member children (ages 2-14) are $8 online, and $11 at the door. Non-Member adults are $15 online, and $18 at the door, and non-member children (ages 2-14) are $11 online and $14 at the door. The Non-Member parking/shuttle fee is $3 per vehicle online, and is $5 per vehicle at the gate. Infants (under 2) are free, but do require a ticket that can be reserved either online or in person.

Attendees who wish to experience an exclusive Wild Lights safari can book online, where more information on private golf cart tours can be found.

The Akron Zoo thanks Akron Children’s Hospital and Cocoa Cola for sponsoring this event, giving the community an opportunity to come together for an extravagant holiday experience.