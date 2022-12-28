Even more fun sh*t: Arkonym Brewing offers free trivia night near campus

With inflation driving up the price of a night out and packed schedules for school and work, students may struggle to find an affordable option for fun with friends.

What they may not know is that they can put the stress of school on hold and decompress with a couple rounds of free, live trivia at Akronym Brewing.

Students don’t have to wait until the weekend to enjoy a night out, either. For the past four years, Akronym Brewing and host Jared F. have been delivering free Wednesday night trivia.

“Wednesdays are the busiest week-day night,” says Joe Greising, an Akronym Brewing partner.

Students of all ages are welcome to compete in back-to-back rounds of trivia starting at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Host Jared F., of the Cleveland trivia and pop quiz business Sporcle, generates a wholesome environment for friendly competition.

Each week, contestants compete for the chance to win Akronym Brewing gift cards. First place winners receive 20 dollars, and second place winners receive 10 dollars. All gift cards are eligible for immediate use.

Students over 21 can enjoy the in-house brewed beer and seasonal cocktails while those under 21 or who are alcohol-free can choose from a non-alcoholic beverage menu. In addition to a comprehensive beer and cocktail menu, Akronym offers a variety of pub-themed food selections ranging from snacks to dinner and six packs of beer to go.

The University of Akron holds a special place in the hearts of Akronym Brewing’s partners.

Three of the four partners behind Akronym Brewing are University of Akron alumni who are hoping to bring in more student clientele.

“We love working with UA students,” Greising said. “We offer free tours of the brewery for UA students of any age.”

Students interested in learning more about the beer brewing process can schedule a group tour with Joe Greising at [email protected].

Akronym Brewing is located at 58 E Market St.

Akronym Brewing hours are:

Monday – Thursday

11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday

11:30 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturday

12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Sunday

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information, visit their website: https://akronymbrewing.com/.