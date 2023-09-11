The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

Reprint: Casting shadows over national memories (students recall 9/11, ten years later)

Excerpts from an article written for the tenth anniversary of 9/11 that was published in The Buchtelite.
By Alexandra Didato, Correspondent
September 10, 2023
The+photographs+of+Bill+Biggart%2C+a+news+photographer+who+died+documenting+the+events+of+9%2F11.+Also+displayed+in+the+exhibit+was+his+camera+and+equipment%2C+which+were+recovered+from+the+wreckage+of+the+North+Tower%2C+along+with+his+remains.
Julie Cajigas
The photographs of Bill Biggart, a news photographer who died documenting the events of 9/11. Also displayed in the exhibit was his camera and equipment, which were recovered from the wreckage of the North Tower, along with his remains.

Editor’s note: The following is an excerpt from a story published on Sept. 8, 2011 by Alexandra Didato. Specific details for events held on campus in 2011 have been removed.

The television antenna from the North Tower of the World Trade Center, salvaged and displayed at the Newseum in Washington DC, prior to its 2019 closing. Behind it are the news headlines printed around the world on 9/12. (Julie Cajigas)

September 11, 2001 is a day that stings sharply with the memories and feelings we experienced when we learned that the twin towers were under attack.

Students at The University of Akron have some very distinct memories of that day of attack a decade ago.

“I remember feeling like my heart dropped to my stomach when I saw the look on my teachers faces as they were explaining to us what had just happened to our country,” said Sophomore Jenna Brinker.

“What unnerved me the most was seeing how scared my parents were. I had never seen them like that before and I didn’t know how to deal with it. When the people you look up to are scared, it’s hard to stay calm yourself,” recalled Junior Justin Orashan.

The University of Akron is holding a week of remembrance events to honor those that were affected ten years ago.

Many students witnessed the tragic events of the 9/11 attack at school a decade ago and the remembrance of not only the news of what had occurred but also how others near them reacted to it, has cemented itself in their minds.  Fear of the unthinkable swept into their lives, changing simple things like airplanes into weapons.

“I remember I was sitting in third grade math class and we were getting called out of class one-by-one. When I got called, I went to the office and remember staring up at the TV screen and seeing smoke rising out of one of the towers. Later that night I couldn’t sleep because I heard a plane fly overhead and got scared,” recalled Freshman Josh Zabel.

Like Zabel, Freshman Anna Stranges became cautious when hearing planes from above. “I remember a lot of students going home and thinking it was because everyone was sick. Later when I got home I saw my parents watching the same three clips of the towers crumbling. Later that night when I heard a plane, I started crying because I thought it was targeting our house,” Stranges said.

Whether you personally or someone you love has been affected in some way by 9/11, the events being held throughout the week on campus are a great way to remember those whom we’ve lost, celebrate those who have lived, and honor those who have and are still serving for our country.

Learn more about the photographer Bill Biggart and his legacy by reading this petapixel.com story.

How did you first experience 9/11?

Do you remember 9/11? If you weren't alive when 9/11 occurred, or if you were very small, do you remember when you first learned about the 9/11 attacks? Share your 9/11 story here for a chance to be featured in an upcoming article.

