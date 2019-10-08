Akron Army ROTC Celebrates 101st Year with New Alumni Lecture Series
The new series, titled “Army ROTC Legacy of Leadership Lecture Series” is set to begin on Oct. 16.
October 8, 2019
To mark its 101st year on The University of Akron Campus, the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is launching a new alumni lecture series.
This new series titled the “Army ROTC Legacy of Leadership Lecture Series” was created in cooperation with several alumni from the program as a way to acknowledge those who have graduated from the program.
According to a UA press release, the series is set to begin on Oct. 16 from noon to 1 p.m. in Olin Hall, room 124, with “Prison Isn’t the Answer: Criminal Justice Reform and the Role of Community Based Corrections” by Anne Connel-Freund.
This lecture is free and open to the public.
However, if full class secJtions are planning to attend the lecture, they are encouraged to contact Tammy Dixon, an administrative assistant in the department of Military Science and Leadership, by email or at 330-972-7455.
Dixon believes students should attend the lecture as Connell-Freund was not only an undergraduate student from UA, but also is a great example of what students can accomplish after graduation, no matter what degree they choose.
“As the first woman to commission through UA’s Army ROTC program, [Connell-Freund] was amongst the first to prove that women can successfully play vital roles as Army officers,” Dixon said.
With a B.S. in law enforcement and graduate of the UA Army ROTC program in 1977, Connell-Freund also earned a M.S. in education before serving on active duty for 11 years and in Military Intelligence for the Army Reserve.
In a previous UA press release about the centennial celebration of the program, Connell-Freund said students thinking about joining the UA Army ROTC should join without hesitation because of all the leadership skills it teaches.
“Joining ROTC taught me leadership skills that have been so valuable to me in all the things that I have been involved in my life,” Connell-Freund said. “The Army has also left me with lifetime friends.”
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Megan Parker is currently majoring in Media Studies with a minor in Public Relations at The University of Akron.
An eight-time Best of SNO award winner, her primary areas of coverage include campus news, accessibility/disability awareness and event previews. After graduating from UA, Megan plans to become a reporter for a small-town newspaper before eventually becoming the Editor-in-Chief of her own publication.
An Interesting Fact about Megan:
Once, many years ago, Megan made a tire fall off...
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.