The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
Trending Stories
1
White and black bird on yellow metal wire photo - Free retail image on Unsplash

Susie Frazier closing her retail showroom in Cleveland after twelve years • 1010 Views

2
Alternative Spring Break 2023 volunteers in Washington, D.C. Courtesy of Natalie Mowad.

Applications open for Akron’s 2024 Alternative Spring Break • 754 Views

3
Robert Greathouse with his wife and some of his children and grandchildren after receiving his diploma.

A birthday gift from Zippy • 335 Views

Recent Stories
Map with a passport, sunglasses, pins, and plane ticket (on Pexels).
UA's Education Abroad Office to host Zips Abroad Panel
By Taylor Lorence, Correspondent • November 11, 2023
Photo Illustration courtesy of Olivia Richardson.
Playhouse Square brings Broadway in Akron to UA with "Pretty Woman: The Musical" and "Mean Girls"
By Olivia Richardson, Layout Editor • November 11, 2023
Comic book themed holiday tree from the Akron Childrens Tree Festival.
Akron Children's Hospital Annual Tree Festival is a must for UA students
By Shananne Lewis, Online Editor • November 9, 2023
Image of tax forms (on Pixabay).
New changes coming to the FAFSA in December 2023
By Olivia Kurylo, Editor-in-Chief • November 3, 2023
The Akron Womens Rugby Team cheering during halftime. Photo courtesy of Abbie Stopka.
Zips help the Akron Women’s Rugby Team make history
By Olivia Kurylo, Editor-in-Chief • November 3, 2023
Standing Under the Foam Snow. Photo courtesy of Downtown Akron Partnership.
Smells Like Snow Coffee Festival brings fun for UA "Gilmore Girls" fans
By Walid Jaffal, Special to the Buchtelite • November 2, 2023
A Dia De los Muertos display in a local Ohio pumpkin patch.
New Spanish Club holds Day of Dead skull decorating event on Nov. 2
By Shananne Lewis, Online Editor • October 30, 2023
President Dr. Gary Miller at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the RE:CENTER.
Introducing the RE:CENTER, the place for relaxation at The University of Akron
By Benjamin Pritchard , Contributor • October 26, 2023

Playhouse Square brings Broadway in Akron to UA with “Pretty Woman: The Musical” and “Mean Girls”

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” was first of the Broadway in Akron series to to hit the E.J. Thomas stage on Oct. 17-18, 2023 and will be followed by “Mean Girls” on Nov. 13-14.
By Olivia Richardson, Layout Editor
November 11, 2023
Photo+Illustration+courtesy+of+Olivia+Richardson.+
Photo Illustration courtesy of Olivia Richardson.

Broadway in Akron is back with a show-stopping 2023-2024 lineup, and I was one of the lucky ticket holders for its first show of the season “Pretty Woman: the Musical.” The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall welcomed audiences back for another sensational season of Broadway on Oct. 17, 2023. 

Two audience members hold their “Pretty Woman: The Musical” programs in front of the stage during intermission. (Olivia Richardson)

The musical, presented by Broadway in Akron, is based on the cult-classic 1990 movie “Pretty Woman,” starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. At the time of the movie’s initial release, the 90’s cult classic captured the attention of audiences and earned the highest ticket sales for a romantic comedy at that time. 

Going into the show, I had never seen the movie and truly had no idea what the story was about. But I was quickly drawn by the catchy musical score, especially the hopeful “Anywhere But Here” and romantic climax, “You And I.” Memorable characters such as Vivian Ward, Edward Lewis and Kit Deluca led the audience through the plot.  

While Ward and Lewis’s characters were notable favorites, I particularly enjoyed every scene with Happy Man/Barnard Thompson, a character who switched from being the hotel manager to a Hollywood resident. Throughout the show, Thompson narrated and influenced Ward and Lewis’ actions. In doing so, the tonal shifts presented by the cast contrasted both serious and comedic scenes with hilarious and surprisingly sentimental moments. 

Story continues below advertisement

The story continued to captivate audiences in its Broadway musical adaptation in 2018. The musical featured songs from best-selling artists  Jim Vallance and Bryan Adams, the script by the original movie director Garry Marshall and J. F. Lawton, and choreography by Jerry Mitchell who previously worked on “Legally Blonde: The Musical” and “Kinky Boots.”  

After a successful Broadway run, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” started its national tour. 

As a part of their Broadway in Akron series, Playhouse Square is bringing four national tours to UA’s E.J. Thomas Hall. “Pretty Woman: The Musicalwas first to premiere on Oct. 17, 2023.  

E.J. Thomas Hall was packed on opening night full of fans who had seen the original movie in theaters, students who were having their first experience with the classic story and those experiencing their first Broadway show 

Audience members hold “Pretty Woman: The Musical” merchandise during intermission. (Olivia Richardson)

Audience members expressed their excitement as they watched the lights come up for the opening number, “Welcome to Hollywood.”   

The show unified members of several generations through its unique interpretation of the iconic 1990 movie “Pretty Woman.” Packed with catchy musical numbers and choreography, the theater couldn’t contain its excitement as each act unfolded and brought the characters of Ward and Lewis together. 

As the audience filtered out of the theater after the cast’s final rendition of “Oh, Pretty Woman,” I enjoyed seeing the joy of the show reflected on everyone’s faces. Not only did the show captivate the audience with its incredible sets, cast and musical numbers, but it provided a night full of nostalgia for many guests and a chance for younger generations to experience a new performance of the iconic story. 

Broadway in Akron will continue this month with “Mean Girls. 

Tina Fey’s take on the cult-classic 2004 movie “Mean Girls” will arrive at  E.J. Thomas Hall on Nov. 13-14.  

Picture of the Broadway in Akron 2023-2024 show lineup. (Olivia Richardson)

Each performance by Broadway in Akron proves to be an exciting theatrical opportunity for UA students and residents of Akron, and the chance to see a national tour of a musical is certainly one that I, myself, can’t wait to take advantage of again. Whether you have or have not seen the “Mean Girls” movie, I recommend you attend the show as Broadway in Akron is sure to impress.

Following “Mean Girls,” “The Cher Show” will take over in January 2024. Broadway in Akron will conclude with the comedic murder mystery “Clue” in April 2024. 

UA students are especially encouraged to attend the shows, and can even gain admittance for $15 with the presentation of their Zipcard at the ticket office. Each show provides free parking near the hall, priority seating, pre-sale discount offers and ticket exchanges. Tickets start at $60 and go up to $325 for orchestra-level seats. 

Visit https://www.playhousesquare.org/events-tickets/series-season-tickets-packages/broadway-in-akron for more information on future shows and tickets. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Buchtelite
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Akron. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Editorials
Emily Sesto (front row second from the left) with her Creative Contribution Award at the annual media banquet.
Editorial: Use Your Voice
Green, Red, Gold! This photo essay offers a window into the UADC Connect dance showcase that took place April 14-15 in Paul Daum Theatre.
The UADC Connect Showcase in Photos
Megan and her friend Rachel sitting at the table in the law library studying.
My UA Journey: An Undergraduate Zip to the Elle Woods of Akron Law
Graduate looking sad.
Opinion: Dialogue with Associate Dean Robert C. Schwartz on graduation-related anxiety and depression
Alexa became convinced to join the Buchtelite after talking with three recent graduates.
Opinion: I’m still getting my “Sh*t Together” (and that’s okay)
The green screen in movie previews with the word Appropriate crossed out and Stupid written in.
Opinion: Studios think we're too stupid to see a movie without them spoiling the plot
More in Opinion
Comic book themed holiday tree from the Akron Childrens Tree Festival.
Akron Children's Hospital Annual Tree Festival is a must for UA students
girl friends hands piled together (on Unsplash)
Fall 2023 Print Story: Unsung Talent
The photographs of Bill Biggart, a news photographer who died documenting the events of 9/11. Also displayed in the exhibit was his camera and equipment, which were recovered from the wreckage of the North Tower, along with his remains.
Reprint: Casting shadows over national memories (students recall 9/11, ten years later)
The concert ended in a standing ovation.
Letter to the Editor: Unfinished
Your Voice Wanted For End-of-Summer 2023 Students Speak Edition
Your Voice Wanted For End-of-Summer 2023 "Students Speak" Edition
The Buchtelite 20 Under 20
The Buchtelite 20 Under 20
More in Showcase
Map with a passport, sunglasses, pins, and plane ticket (on Pexels).
UA's Education Abroad Office to host Zips Abroad Panel
Image of tax forms (on Pixabay).
New changes coming to the FAFSA in December 2023
The Akron Womens Rugby Team cheering during halftime. Photo courtesy of Abbie Stopka.
Zips help the Akron Women’s Rugby Team make history
Standing Under the Foam Snow. Photo courtesy of Downtown Akron Partnership.
Smells Like Snow Coffee Festival brings fun for UA "Gilmore Girls" fans
A Dia De los Muertos display in a local Ohio pumpkin patch.
New Spanish Club holds Day of Dead skull decorating event on Nov. 2
President Dr. Gary Miller at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the RE:CENTER.
Introducing the RE:CENTER, the place for relaxation at The University of Akron
About the Contributor
Olivia Richardson, Layout Editor
Olivia Richardson is majoring in Graphic Design and minoring in Illustration. She hopes to pursue a career in a creative industry, shedding light on human rights issues. She loves fun earrings, listening to music, telling stories, and creating art.   Fun fact: Olivia worked with friends to create a webtoon during her senior year of high school. 

The Buchtelite

The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron
The Buchtelite • © 2023 All Rights Reserved • Website Design by SNO • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Buchtelite
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at [email protected].
All The Buchtelite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *