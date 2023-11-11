Playhouse Square brings Broadway in Akron to UA with “Pretty Woman: The Musical” and “Mean Girls”

Broadway in Akron is back with a show-stopping 2023-2024 lineup, and I was one of the lucky ticket holders for its first show of the season “Pretty Woman: the Musical.” The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall welcomed audiences back for another sensational season of Broadway on Oct. 17, 2023.

The musical, presented by Broadway in Akron, is based on the cult-classic 1990 movie “Pretty Woman,” starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. At the time of the movie’s initial release, the 90’s cult classic captured the attention of audiences and earned the highest ticket sales for a romantic comedy at that time.

Going into the show, I had never seen the movie and truly had no idea what the story was about. But I was quickly drawn by the catchy musical score, especially the hopeful “Anywhere But Here” and romantic climax, “You And I.” Memorable characters such as Vivian Ward, Edward Lewis and Kit Deluca led the audience through the plot.

While Ward and Lewis’s characters were notable favorites, I particularly enjoyed every scene with Happy Man/Barnard Thompson, a character who switched from being the hotel manager to a Hollywood resident. Throughout the show, Thompson narrated and influenced Ward and Lewis’ actions. In doing so, the tonal shifts presented by the cast contrasted both serious and comedic scenes with hilarious and surprisingly sentimental moments.

The story continued to captivate audiences in its Broadway musical adaptation in 2018. The musical featured songs from best-selling artists Jim Vallance and Bryan Adams, the script by the original movie director Garry Marshall and J. F. Lawton, and choreography by Jerry Mitchell who previously worked on “Legally Blonde: The Musical” and “Kinky Boots.”

After a successful Broadway run, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” started its national tour.

As a part of their Broadway in Akron series, Playhouse Square is bringing four national tours to UA’s E.J. Thomas Hall. “Pretty Woman: The Musical” was first to premiere on Oct. 17, 2023.

E.J. Thomas Hall was packed on opening night full of fans who had seen the original movie in theaters, students who were having their first experience with the classic story and those experiencing their first Broadway show.

Audience members expressed their excitement as they watched the lights come up for the opening number, “Welcome to Hollywood.”

The show unified members of several generations through its unique interpretation of the iconic 1990 movie “Pretty Woman.” Packed with catchy musical numbers and choreography, the theater couldn’t contain its excitement as each act unfolded and brought the characters of Ward and Lewis together.

As the audience filtered out of the theater after the cast’s final rendition of “Oh, Pretty Woman,” I enjoyed seeing the joy of the show reflected on everyone’s faces. Not only did the show captivate the audience with its incredible sets, cast and musical numbers, but it provided a night full of nostalgia for many guests and a chance for younger generations to experience a new performance of the iconic story.

Broadway in Akron will continue this month with “Mean Girls.”

Tina Fey’s take on the cult-classic 2004 movie “Mean Girls” will arrive at E.J. Thomas Hall on Nov. 13-14.

Each performance by Broadway in Akron proves to be an exciting theatrical opportunity for UA students and residents of Akron, and the chance to see a national tour of a musical is certainly one that I, myself, can’t wait to take advantage of again. Whether you have or have not seen the “Mean Girls” movie, I recommend you attend the show as Broadway in Akron is sure to impress.

Following “Mean Girls,” “The Cher Show” will take over in January 2024. Broadway in Akron will conclude with the comedic murder mystery “Clue” in April 2024.

UA students are especially encouraged to attend the shows, and can even gain admittance for $15 with the presentation of their Zipcard at the ticket office. Each show provides free parking near the hall, priority seating, pre-sale discount offers and ticket exchanges. Tickets start at $60 and go up to $325 for orchestra-level seats.

Visit https://www.playhousesquare.org/events-tickets/series-season-tickets-packages/broadway-in-akron for more information on future shows and tickets.