The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite

Broadway in Akron Returns for the 2024-2025 School Year

Playhouse Square will present four musicals at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall from September 2024 to March 2025.
By Olivia Richardson, Layout Editor
August 22, 2024
E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall. Photographed by Liv Ream

Playhouse Square will once again bring four classic Broadway musicals to Akron for their 2024-2025 run. The Broadway in Akron series aims to bring live theater and professional-grade musicals to new places and new audiences. 

“TINA: The Tina Turner Musical” taken in 2024 at the Aldwych Theatre in the West End (Matt Crockett)

The first musical at E.J. Thomas will be “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical.” A biographical musical, this show tells her story of perseverance as she rose to stardom and her journey as a Black woman in rock n’ roll in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Featuring the “Queen of Rock N’ Roll’s” most popular songs like “Nutbush City Limits” and “Disco Inferno” as well, this musical is sure to have fans of rock singing and dancing along. The musical ill be shown on September 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Following “TINA”, on November 12 and 13, “Dear Evan Hansen” will be showcased. Premiering originally on Broadway in 2015, “Dear Evan Hasen” tells the story of a young man with social anxiety who finds himself in the middle of a tragedy. He must learn to adapt to new circumstances and face the consequences of mounting decisions. Touted as an incredible representation of mental health, the musical is known for bringing attention to prominent issues like anxiety and the use of social media.

Dear Evan Hansen” on tour in 2022 (Evan Zimmerman)

Hits like “Waving Through a Window”. “Sincerely Me,” and “You Will Be Found” helped the musical win six Tony awards in 2017. This will be a great show for anyone interested in mental health and iconic musicals of the last decade.  

After Winter Break, “Hadestown” will then take over E.J. Thomas for a one night showing on February 25, 2025. “Hadestown” is a steam-punk retelling of the Greek story: “Orpheus and Eurydice” 

Orpheus is a musician who falls in love with the beautiful Eurydice. After losing her to the Underworld, Orpheus strikes a deal with Hades: He may return to the surface with Eurydice by leading her through the Underworld without looking back to see if she is following. “Hadestown” shapes the characters in new ways with renowned songs like “Road to Hell” and “Wait for Me” and creative set and lighting designs.  

Audiences will want to get their tickets early for a chance to see this award-winning show.  

Finally, “Come From Away” will be hitting the Akron stage in March 2025.  

 “Come From Away” is the story of 38 planes forced to suddenly land in Newfoundland during the September 11 attacks. The focus is on residents of the town and the stranded travelers they took in during the tragic time. 

 Romances and friendships are created and lost in this tale of incredible kindness and generosity. “Me and the Sky,” “Welcome to the Rock,” and “I Am Here” are just a few iconic songs from this show.  

This season’s shows undoubtedly focus on love, perseverance, and familial, platonic, and romantic relationships. Every show is sure to offer an emotional performance from talented actors, directors, and crews. All students and Akron community members should take advantage of having Broadway shows right next door for low prices. 

At E.J. Thomas, students at the University of Akron have easy access to purchase tickets for the 2024-2025 School Year Broadway Shows. 

While ticket prices typically range from $25-$70, students can get tickets to each show for a discounted price of $15 by showing their Zip Card at the E.J. Thomas box office.

Tickets are now on sale for “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” For more information, visit https://www.playhousesquare.org/events-tickets/series-season-tickets-packages/broadway-in-akron. 

About the Contributor
Olivia Richardson
Olivia Richardson, Layout Editor
Olivia Richardson is majoring in Graphic Design and minoring in Illustration. She hopes to pursue a career in a creative industry, shedding light on human rights issues. She loves fun earrings, listening to music, telling stories, and creating art.   Fun fact: Olivia worked with friends to create a webtoon during her senior year of high school. 
