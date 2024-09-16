The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

Attend A Free Screening of A World Alone and Peer Inside Ohio’s Mental Health Institutions in the 50s, Sept. 17

The film is shown as part of the Cummings Center Brown Bag History Speaker Series and the Rethinking Gender Series.
By Nicole Zylka, Correspondent
September 16, 2024
A World Alone poster, taken by the University of Akron's Calendar website: www.calendar.uakron.edu
A World Alone poster, taken by the University of Akron’s Calendar website: www.calendar.uakron.edu

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, there is a free screening of A World Alone, a film that looks behind the walls of Ohio’s mental institutions more than 70 years ago. Part of the Cummings Center Brown Bag History series and the Rethinking Gender series, the screening will take place in room 307 at the Cummings Center, 73 S. College St.

The documentary, shot nearby at The Cleveland State Hospital, has already been shown in clips during the Cummings exhibit “Suffered as Women Do,” curated by student assistant Lacy Nicholas.

The exhibit, housed in the center’s National Museum of Psychology, explores women’s experiences of mental health institutionalization.

“Suffered as Women do” was curated… using both the published annual reports in our collection and women’s first-person writings of their experiences,” Cummings Center Assistant Director Jennifer Bazar said. “To help illustrate the issues she raises in the exhibit, we have clips from ‘A World Alone’ playing – this event provides us an opportunity to share the film in its entirety.”

A World Alone is a 25-minute documentary about the conditions within Ohio’s mental health facilities in the 1950s. Narrated by Eric Sevareid, an award-winning journalist, it offers a timeline depicting the evolution of mental health care throughout history.

After the screening, Bazar will offer remarks and the opportunity to discuss the film as part of the speaker series.

The conversation, Bazar said, will offer the audience an opportunity to talk together about national issues of stigma, difficulties accessing care, and houselessness and how they continue to impact us right here in NE Ohio.

“I hope to bring context to the film – we’re more than 70 years removed from when the institution was the focus of our mental health care system and there are a lot of misleading stereotypes around that history today,” Bazar said. “I’m a historian of psychology who studies the history of mental health institutionalization, so I hope to be able to dispel some of this

information but also share the reality do the experiences of institutionalization and its lasting impacts.”

What does she expect students will take away from the screening?

During September, Suicide Prevention Month, the focus on de-stigmatizing mental health issues and breaking down barriers to access is especially timely.

“We all face mental health challenges at some point in our lives – whether directly ourselves or while supporting a family member or loved one,” Bazar said. “Understanding where our mental health system comes from can help to take down some of the barriers to seeking and receiving care. It can also help raise awareness so we can work together for change.”

 

Those unable to make it for the full-length documentary screening can still experience parts of it during “Suffered as Women Do,” which is currently on exhibit in the National Museum of Psychology.

For Suicide Prevention Month, The University of Akron is holding events to help students find mental health resources and seek help when needed.

Upcoming events include a Campus Mental Health Open House, also Tuesday, Sept. 17

just before the screening at 11 a.m. as well as a collaboration with Downtown Akron Partnership’s Wellness Wednesday at the Plaza, Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m.

If anyone is struggling, they should know that they are not alone and there is always someone they can talk to. If you or a friend or family member is struggling with a mental health crisis or thoughts of self-harm, please dial 988 for the suicide and crisis hotline.

 

 

 

