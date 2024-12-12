The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite

The University of Akron’s [Un]class, “Out” of the Archives: Presenting Reasearch on Akron’s LGBTQ+ History

By Madelynne Smith, Graduate Student
December 11, 2024
Flyer for the University of Akron LGBTQ+ History Fair, sent from Madelynne Smith and Olivia Kurylo

This Friday, Dec. 13, the University of Akron’s “Out” of the Archives [Un]class will present their research on Akron’s LGBTQ+ history to the local community at Cocktails Akron 2.0 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 33 W. Mapledale Ave. Akron, OH 44301. The event is free and accessible to the public and students at UA. 

This presentation will showcase research by the students and their respective research groups for the [E]XL Center-sponsored [Un]class. For the last sixteen (16) weeks, students in the “Out” of the Archives [Un]class have been doing research to highlight various LGBTQ+ stories in the Akron and Summit County archival record, including narratives about individuals, communities, businesses/organizations, identity, and public policy. Our class split into five (5) different groups researching various parts of Akron’s LGBTQ+ history. These parts are: The University of Akron’s history, local nightlife, community organizations and spaces, transgender community history and activism, and mapping neighborhoods.

 Unlike standard lecture-based courses at UA, an [Un]class is a small, hands-on, problem-centered, community-engaged course that brings together a team of transdisciplinary students, faculty, and community partners to examine, question, and problem-solve. The students enrolled have an active role in designing the course projects and the content while working closely with their team of instructors and community partners to co-create the course. Drawing on open-space teaching concepts and the principles of unlearning, [Un]classes provide a uniquely Akron experience for applied learning. 

The groups will present their research to attendees in a tabling-style event. Those in attendance can freely interact with each of the groups in a conversational setting and ask questions about student research. Every group will have an accompanying website with their research which will be accessible beyond the conclusion of the course.

Story continues below advertisement

 “This event will be a way for students to formally present their findings to the public, and to interact with those who may have ties or familiarity with the LGBTQIA+ community in Akron. While researching this topic over the semester, our class has uncovered many of the key players, establishments, organizations, and activist groups that have contributed to Akron’s LGBTQIA+ community, and presenting this information serves as a tribute to such a crucial part of Akron’s history,” said student Olivia Kurylo. 

The “Out” of the Archives [Un]class is excited to share its research with the community and hopes to see you there

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Buchtelite
$275
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The University of Akron. Your contribution will allow us to keep printing our magazine edition, purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Akron News
20 Student Organizations to Check Out at UA
ZipsGuide Holiday Market Event Graphic
ZipsGuide Hosts Small Business Holiday Market, Dec. 2
Photo from the Art as Therapy exhibit. Courtesy of the Cummings Center Instagram
The Cummings Center for the History of Psychology Presents New Exhibit, "Art as Therapy?"
Coleman Common, Photo Taken from UA Website
Cookout on Coleman Common Kicks Off Homecoming Week with Free Food and Fun
Banner for Homecoming Festivities in front of Buchtel Hall
Part of UA’s Homecoming Festivities, Family Weekend offers students a chance to reconnect with their support system from home, Oct. 4-6
Photo of the Akron Marathon. Taken from akronmarathon.org
The University of Akron Takes a Prominent Role at the 2024 Akron Marathon
More in News
Five Narcan Stations on Campus
Five Narcan Stations on Campus
Joe Gatto Tour Logo. Courtesy of E.J. Thomas Hall's website
Let's Get Into It: Joe Gatto's Fun and Memorable Night of Comedy
It’s Time to Step and Connect with UA Students and Staff on October 23.
It’s Time to Step and Connect with UA Students and Staff on October 23.
Baseballs sitting in grass
Cancellation of Pete Rose Event Following His Recent Passing
The Depot Apartments entrance, Photo Courtesy of the Depot Apartments website
Off Campus Housing Opportunities, such as The Depot, Offer Students a Different Living Experience During the Semester
Sips and Dips Flyer. Graphic Courtesy of ZAB
ZAB Hosts Sober Sips and Dips, October 15
More in Showcase
"Perception," pen sketch by River Sprinkle.
On Bodily Autonomy and Title IX at the University of Akron
Reflecting on TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
"TINA: The Tina Turner Musical" taken in 2024 at the Aldwych Theatre in the West End
TINA: The Tina Turner Musical Starts Broadway in Akron Run with a Bang
Get to Know UA's 19th President: R.J. Nemer
Get to Know UA's 19th President: R.J. Nemer
Snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef
The Do's and Don'ts of Studying Abroad
Meet The Zips Behind the FirstEnergy Akron Marathon
Meet The Zips Behind the FirstEnergy Akron Marathon
Donate to The Buchtelite
$275
$500
Contributed
Our Goal