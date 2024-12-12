The University of Akron’s [Un]class, “Out” of the Archives: Presenting Reasearch on Akron’s LGBTQ+ History

This Friday, Dec. 13, the University of Akron’s “Out” of the Archives [Un]class will present their research on Akron’s LGBTQ+ history to the local community at Cocktails Akron 2.0 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 33 W. Mapledale Ave. Akron, OH 44301. The event is free and accessible to the public and students at UA.

This presentation will showcase research by the students and their respective research groups for the [E]XL Center-sponsored [Un]class. For the last sixteen (16) weeks, students in the “Out” of the Archives [Un]class have been doing research to highlight various LGBTQ+ stories in the Akron and Summit County archival record, including narratives about individuals, communities, businesses/organizations, identity, and public policy. Our class split into five (5) different groups researching various parts of Akron’s LGBTQ+ history. These parts are: The University of Akron’s history, local nightlife, community organizations and spaces, transgender community history and activism, and mapping neighborhoods.

Unlike standard lecture-based courses at UA, an [Un]class is a small, hands-on, problem-centered, community-engaged course that brings together a team of transdisciplinary students, faculty, and community partners to examine, question, and problem-solve. The students enrolled have an active role in designing the course projects and the content while working closely with their team of instructors and community partners to co-create the course. Drawing on open-space teaching concepts and the principles of unlearning, [Un]classes provide a uniquely Akron experience for applied learning.

The groups will present their research to attendees in a tabling-style event. Those in attendance can freely interact with each of the groups in a conversational setting and ask questions about student research. Every group will have an accompanying website with their research which will be accessible beyond the conclusion of the course.

“This event will be a way for students to formally present their findings to the public, and to interact with those who may have ties or familiarity with the LGBTQIA+ community in Akron. While researching this topic over the semester, our class has uncovered many of the key players, establishments, organizations, and activist groups that have contributed to Akron’s LGBTQIA+ community, and presenting this information serves as a tribute to such a crucial part of Akron’s history,” said student Olivia Kurylo.

The “Out” of the Archives [Un]class is excited to share its research with the community and hopes to see you there