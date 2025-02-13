‘2025 Lunar New Year Celebration’ happening in Downtown Akron Saturday, Feb. 15

This Saturday, February 15, Downtown Akron Partnership (DAP) presents its fourth ‘Lunar New Year Celebration’ beginning with a Cultural Fair at 3:30 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theater, followed by main stage performances from 6 to 8 p.m., ending with a fireworks show in the newly renovated Lock3 at 8:15 p.m.

Event tickets are $5 and can be reserved here. Several parking decks in walking distance from Lock 3 and the Akron Civic Theater will have free parking during the event. For more information visit the ticketing link above.

Dominic Caruso, the DAP marketing and communications director, has promoted and attended the event since DAP began hosting it in 2021.

For Caruso, the real ‘main event’ is seeing the community come together.

The festival draws

between 1,200 and 2,000 people from all over Akron and Northeast Ohio. With a large Asian population in the Akron and Northeast Ohio area, there are many authentic cultural displays and experiences at the festival.

“My favorite part is that the celebration always brings in a diverse audience that mirrors the demographics of our city and region,” Caruso said.

Caruso finds that connections are formed at the Lunar New Year celebration.

“Everyone has a great time together and maybe understands and appreciates their neighbors a little better,” he said.

When the doors open at 3:30 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theater, the culture fair will feature various food and retail vendors along with activities for people of all ages.

Guests will be able to enjoy food from Evelyn’s Coffee and Banh Mi, Cilantro Thai and Sushi, Boiling House Akron, Red Bean Bakes, Masa Asian Express Inc., Kind Tapas and Creations, HomeMade Delites, The Eccentric Panda, Liquid Lab & Studio, and Akron Civic Theatre Bar.

If guests are interested in shopping, Rotten Boi, Japanese Calligraphy Arts, BlackStar, Julia Belle’s Seasonings, Rubs & Mixes, Wrappin’ Osborne and Otaku’s Haven will round out the vendor line up.

Free activities will also be offered before the live performances on the Akron Civic theater stage kick off. There is a photo opportunity with Kwan Lion Dancer on the Knight Stage, a free photo booth, a coloring contest, a ‘make a noisemaker’ craft, a ‘snake community craft’ organized by The University of Akron’s Zips Activities Board, a wishing tree, giveaways, and a poster signing with artist Chi-Irena Wong.

The Akron Civic Theater stage doors will open at 6:00 p.m. so the guests can watch the performers. Guests will witness a variety of performers, ranging from solo acts, to martial arts, to numerous dance groups.

At 8:15 p.m. after the performances end, the celebration continues with fireworks shot off from Lock 3. Guests will also get to see the Lock 3 renovations that recently made their debut. The always-popular space has been redesigned as a year-round park for events, concerts, and festivals. The hope is that the venue will become a destination for residents, guests, hikers, and bicyclists who ride through the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail as well.

UA Students Celebrate with DAP

From providing food for the guests, to setting up a table with activities, many volunteers help during the event. One University of Akron student organization has helped with the festival in the past and returns this year.

Zips Activities Board (ZAB) is the primary programming organization at UA offers a wide variety of programs to the campus community, including educational, cultural, social, and recreational events.

The aim of ZAB’s members and executive board is to enhance students’ overall experience and contribute to their feelings of success.

Their president, Olivia May, has her team attending this year as they have in the past.

“Our priority is to serve students and to encourage student involvement,” she said.

At Lunar New Year, ZAB will have a craft table where guests color and decorate snakes, 2025 is the year of the snake. Have the snakes put together on a big board, portraying one large snake.

General Admission Tickets must be reserved to enjoy the Lunar Festival. Tickets are $5 each plus fees if purchased online at AkronCivic.com. The Akron Civic Theatre is a no-fee box office, and tickets can be purchased there Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are now available. Click here to reserve your seats.

For more information about the event, vendors, activities and performers, go to Downtown Akron Partnership’s social media or their website.