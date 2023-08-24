The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

Buchtelite magazine editions available online

From the 2021 COVID-19 Time Capsule edition to the 2023 ‘One Day at a Time’ edition, the print magazine editions are now available online.
By Emily Price, Editor-in-Chief
August 23, 2023
Buchtelite cover graphics from 2021-2023.

Haven’t gotten to campus to grab the Fall 2023 Buchtelite Magazine ‘Use Your Voice’ Edition? We’ve got you covered. You can take a look back at our last five magazine editions, beginning with the first, “The COVID-19 Time Capsule Edition,” that was written and published to document what it was like to experience COVID-19 at The University of Akron.

All of the editions are now available and can be viewed on mobile, tablet or desktop here: The Buchtelite Magazine Editions.

The editions highlight feature stories written by The Buchtelite staff, as well as contributions and editorials from voices across campus.

Interested in having your work featured in an upcoming edition? Visit buchtelite.com/opinion to submit letters to the editor, editorials or creative works like poetry, short fiction, visual art, and more.
