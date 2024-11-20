ZipsGuide Hosts Small Business Holiday Market, Dec. 2

ZipsGuide, in collaboration with the University of Akron, will be hosting ‘A ZipsGuide shop small and local Holiday Market,’ on Monday, Dec. 2 from 2 to 7 p.m. inside the University of Akron’s Jean Hower Taber Student Union, located at 303 Carroll Street, Akron. The event, which is also known as “Made in the 330 Monday”, is free to attend.

Students, community members, and any individual interested in purchasing fun products for the upcoming holiday season are encouraged to attend. There are various parking decks, and lots located within walking distance of the Student Union that attendees can utilize when coming to the event. Parking spots can be paid for using the QR Code stands located at the parking lots and decks. For a map of all University of Akron parking options, click here.

ZipsGuide, which is a website that acts as a guide to shopping locally around Akron, is a great resource for students and community members who are interested in learning more about the various small businesses located in Akron. Many of the small businesses highlighted on ZipsGuide.com will be selling their products at the market.

The ZipsGuide Holiday Market will feature local, small businesses from Akron and the surrounding areas. These small businesses will be present, selling their hand-made products and services to students, community members, and other individuals interested in attending the holiday market. The ZipsGuide Holiday Market is a great way to support local businesses during the holiday season and feel as though you are giving back to your community by purchasing products from small businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

Over 40 small business vendors will be present selling their products at the holiday market. With a wide variety of products ranging from candles and beauty items to clothing and food products, there will be something for everyone to buy. Some of the vendors that will be present include, but are not limited to, Uncommon Pineapple, The Salty Hive Candle Co., From Recipes, Fall Bloom Remix, Glamor Edge Beauty, and Pumpkin Designs. For a full list of the vendors attending the market, click here.

Children are also invited and highly encouraged to attend, as there will be various vendors present that sell products catered to the younger audience. Mr. Jeff, an Akron local music artist, will be hosting Mr. Jeff’s Dance Party for children at 5 p.m. at the holiday market. There will also be a hot chocolate stand at 5 p.m. for the children and other attendees looking for a delicious drink.

The main goal of the ZipsGuide Holiday Market is to connect the surrounding Akron community to the university by having them attend a fun event directly on campus. The holiday market aims to bridge the gap between the university and the surrounding community and have them become more involved in what goes on at UA. The market also aims to specifically highlight various small businesses and encourages students and attendees to shop locally and support their peers during the holiday season.

For more information about the event, visit the official ZipsGuide website. https://www.zipsguide.com/home.