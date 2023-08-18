The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

New PBS Western Reserve series City Centric highlights Akron, Friday, Sept. 1

The episode will feature Margo Summerville, Akron’s first African American female City Council president.
By Emily Price, editor-in-chief
August 18, 2023
The host of City Centric, Sthephanie Marie. Courtesy of PBS Western Reserve.

On Friday, Sept. 1 at 8:30 p.m., PBS Western Reserve’s new program City Centric will feature Akron and Margo Summerville, the first African American female president of Akron City Council. The six-episode weekly series will premiere on Friday, Sept. 1, at 8:30 PM on PBS Western Reserve (WNEO 45.1 / WEAO 49.1).

City Centric is a new series on PBS Western Reserve that focuses on individuals who reflect the fabric of their community. The Akron episode will feature Tony Troppe, economic developer; Jenn Kidd, executive director of The Nightlight; Tiffany Roper, CEO of Eat Speak Love and OH SNAP Photo Lab; Margo Sommerville, president of Akron City Council; Curtis Minter Jr., operations director at The Well CDC and Bronlynn Thurman, philanthropic developer and artist.

Following its premiere, the series will also be available on demand via the PBS Western Reserve website, PBS app and YouTube.

City Centric is more than a new series for PBS Western Reserve,” said Ryan Donchess, program and production manager. “It’s a passion project for us that highlights the many great people in our vast viewing area who enthusiastically strive to make their communities better.”

Each episode looks at one city in our region, focusing on notable community members. Episodes air on Fridays at 8:30 p.m. as follows:

  • Friday, Sept. 1: Learn about a city with a rich history and a bright future in “Akron”
  • Friday, Sept. 8: Delight in a small town with a big heart in “Alliance”
  • Friday, Sept. 15: See a growing city as it maximizes its potential in “Canton”
  • Friday, Sept. 22:Visit a cozy college town with a storybook sensibility in “Kent”
  • Friday, Sept. 29:Gain insight into a city that runs on elbow grease in “Youngstown”
  • Friday, Oct. 6: Explore a close-knit community on the shores of the Shenango River in “Sharon”

City Centric showcases the talented, dedicated, caring and inspirational people who shape their communities, and explores how their communities have shaped them. Each city’s episode features individuals who have these unique characteristics: entrepreneur, revitalizer, entertainer, humanitarian, politician and future/youth, among others. They all contribute to what their city is and where it is heading.

Individuals spotlighted include Canton humanitarian Faith Barbato, who is motivated to serve those in need in her city; Youngstown’s Derrick McDowell, who beams as he describes his city’s potential; and Margo Summerville, the first African American female president of Akron City Council, who has dedicated her life to improving her community.

City Centric is hosted by Sthephanie Marie, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, who later moved with her family to Campbell, Ohio. She was named Miss Ohio USA in 2020.

City Centric is the flagship series for PBS Western Reserve’s “LuminUS: Stories About Us” collection. These programs are singularly focused on the Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania region. James Waters II is the producer of City Centric and Ryan Donchess is the executive producer. Production support was provided by members of PBS Western Reserve.

Access the City Centric website at PBSWesternReserve.org for additional air dates and times and bonus content.
