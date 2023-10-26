The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

Fall 2023 Launch to Graduation event overview

This BCAS event offered students guidance for before and after graduation.
By Emily Price, editor-in-chief
October 26, 2023
The+University+of+Akron+Registrar+table+at+the+BCAS+Launch+to+Graduation+event.
Philip Patnode
The University of Akron Registrar table at the BCAS Launch to Graduation event.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, the Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences (BCAS) housed the Launch to Graduation event for upcoming graduates of The University of Akron. 

Students were provided with resources to help them prepare for both graduation and post-graduation opportunities. 

Students at the BCAS Launch to Graduation event. (Philip Patnode)

According to Mary Cooke, the assistant director of Career Services & Student Employment, the opportunities included academic advisor meetings to evaluate degree progress, career and education development after graduation, Commencement Ceremony information and more. She also stated that the event included raffle drawings to win graduation attire for undergrads and a diploma frame for a graduate student. 

Hannah Barnes, a graphic design major at UA, had a positive experience with the registrar station at the BCAS launch. 



“There was also the registrar table that said we can expect about 4 tickets for graduation and they will be sending us an email about graduation in March for us to prepare everything,” Barnes said. 

The University of Akron Alumni Association table answers student questions. (Philip Patnode)

Barnes also described how there were various stations at the event with information to aid students in their journey towards graduation.  

“Everyone seemed really friendly and ready to help me be prepared for graduation,” Barnes said. 

If you missed this opportunity for the Fall 2023 BCAS launch, Cooke described how Launch to Graduation includes 5 additional virtual sessions for graduates, undergraduates, and education majors. Cooke also states that there will be another Launch to Graduation event in 2024. 

Emily Price

Emily Price served as Copy Editor in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. She served as editor-in-chief from June 2023 - October 2023.

